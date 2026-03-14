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LPG crisis: Agra petha industry on verge of closure

Sat, 14 March 2026
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Disruption in the supply of commercial LPG has severely affected Agra's famed petha industry, with several gas-dependent manufacturing units halting operations and many others struggling to continue production.

Rajesh Agarwal, president of the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Petha Kutir Association, on Saturday, said the shortage of commercial gas has dealt a significant blow to the sweet-making units across the city.

"The production of petha has been badly affected. Some units have shut down completely, while others are managing operations with the limited cylinders they currently have. If the supply is not restored soon, the remaining units may also soon be forced to close," he said.

Agarwal added that there is no clarity on when the gas supply will return to normal. The association has appealed to the district administration to expedite the supply of commercial gas to 'save' the petha industry.

Located at Agra's Noori Darwaza are approximately 70 large-scale, gas-powered production units capable of producing pethas worth Rs 20 lakh daily.

In addition, the area has more than 500 small-scale units engaged in the production of sweets.

The petha trade in Agra is a centuries-old, deeply traditional industry, with several families involved in it for generations.

As Agra falls within the Taj Trapezium Zone (TTZ), the use of wood and coal for fuel is prohibited, making it extremely difficult for manufacturers to continue production without gas.

According to Agarwal, the traders have raised this issue with the authorities, who have assured them that a solution will be found soon.

However, District Magistrate Arvind Mallappa Bangari had on Friday said that there was no shortage of gas in the district and alleged that certain individuals were spreading rumours about a supply crisis.

He warned that strict action would be taken against those found responsible for circulating such misinformation. -- PTI

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