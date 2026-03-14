IRIS Dena attack won't go unanswered: Iran Army chief

13:40

Iran's Army chief has issued a stern warning that the deaths of crew members from the IRIS Dena warship in the Indian Ocean 'will not go unanswered', as reported by Al Jazeera, citing Iran's state news agency IRNA.





Major General Amir Hatami, commander-in-chief of the Iranian army, condemned the attack on the vessel, one of the country's newest warships, which occurred while it was returning from a military exercise.





According to the report, Hatami was quoted by IRNA as saying, "The crew of the Dena destroyer had completed a peaceful mission and were targeted while on their way back to Iran."





He emphasised that the sailors faced the assault 'despite not being engaged in a direct battle'.





Paying tribute to the fallen personnel, Hatami stated, "The name of Dena and the sacrifice of its crew will remain a symbol of courage and dedication in Iran's naval history."





He further affirmed Iran's resolve, adding, "The army will defend Iran's maritime borders and strengthen its naval power with even greater determination."





This stance was reinforced on Friday when the Iranian administration released pictures of the coffins of the fallen IRIS Dena sailors.





In a post on X, the Iranian embassy in India stated, "The pure and honoured bodies of the naval martyrs who lost their lives in the terrorist attack by US forces on the IRIS Dena warship."





Providing further details on the incident, Esmaeil Baqaei, the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, on Tuesday paid tributes to the sailors killed after the frigate was torpedoed and sunk by a US submarine approximately 40 nautical miles off the coast of Galle, Sri Lanka.





Baqaei called the action by the United States a 'war crime' and a violation of international laws, underlining that the Iranian people would not forget it.





He noted on X that the Dena had been officially invited by the Indian Navy to participate in a joint naval exercise and a port visit before it was attacked near the coasts of India and Sri Lanka.





The spokesperson claimed that the United States deliberately obstructed rescue operations for the sailors.





He argued that this act constitutes aggression under UN General Assembly Resolution 3314 and a grave violation of the laws of war, including Geneva Convention II and Additional Protocol I.





The IRIS Dena sank south of Sri Lanka on 4 March after being struck by a US submarine torpedo approximately 20 nautical miles west of Galle.





Following the incident, the Indian Navy deployed vessels, including INS Tarangini and INS Ikshak, along with P-8I maritime patrol aircraft, to assist Sri Lanka-led search and rescue operations.





Of the estimated 180 crew members on board the vessel, around 87 sailors were reported dead.





Approximately 32 survivors were rescued by the Sri Lankan Navy and admitted to hospitals in Galle. -- ANI