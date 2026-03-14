India-UK FTA To Come Into Force In A Month: Piyush Goyal

10:57





"This will be the fastest agreement ever to be approved by the UK parliament, where normally it is a one-and-a-half-year process. The agreement was signed on July 24, 2025," Goyal said while delivering a keynote address virtually at an industry event.





"...in fact they are ready... The deal will enter into force one month from now. It will be the fastest that the UK has ever approved, including the Double Contribution Convention," the minister said.





Last year, India and the UK signed a modern and comprehensive trade agreement -- the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) -- marking a major milestone in their bilateral relationship.





Under the pact, 99 percent of Indian exports will enter the UK duty-free, while 90 percent of UK goods will gain market access in India with zero tariffs.





Alongside the CETA, a new Double Contributions Convention (DCC) treaty will prevent the double payment of social security contributions of around 20 percent for three years, benefiting nearly 75,000 Indian professionals working in the UK. -- Shreya Nandi, Business Standard

The free-trade agreement (FTA) between India and the United Kingdom will come into force in a month, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday.