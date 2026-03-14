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HIV positive man injects his blood into woman after wedding called off

Sat, 14 March 2026
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A 24-year-old man allegedly administered HIV-infected blood to a 22-year-old woman when her parents called off her wedding with him after he tested positive for the contagion, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened on March 11, when the accused forcibly injected HIV-infected blood into the victim at her house.

According to police, the accused and the victim are relatives and her parents initially planned their daughter's marriage with him.

As the man's parents were already affected with HIV, the woman's parents got the man tested for the virus in September last year.

"As he (the man) was found HIV positive during the check-up, the woman's father cancelled his daughter's marriage with him," a police official said, adding the accused resorted to the act thinking that she would marry him and would stay with him forever.

Based on a complaint from the woman's father, a case was registered at Pocharam IT Corridor police station against the accused on charge of attempt to murder and he was apprehended, police added.

The woman was admitted to a hospital. Further investigation is on.  -- PTI

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