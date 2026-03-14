Clashes break out between TMC, BJP workers in Kolkata ahead of Modi's rally

14:34

Clashes broke out between supporters of the Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party near Girish Park in central Kolkata on Saturday, about 5 km from the Brigade Parade Ground where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a rally later in the day.





BJP supporters alleged that stones were suddenly thrown at them from certain areas when they were heading towards the rally venue, raising slogans in support of the prime minister.





"Stones were thrown at us without any provocation. They also abused us," a BJP activist told a Bengali news channel.





According to eyewitnesses, supporters of both parties threw stones at each other and raised slogans.





The BJP alleged that several vehicles were damaged during the clashes.





However, local TMC workers denied the allegations and claimed that it was the BJP supporters who first hurled abuses and began throwing stones at them.





They alleged that stones were also pelted at the residence of local TMC leaders.





A large police contingent rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control.





The incident took place just half an hour before Modi's rally at the Brigade Parade Ground, which will mark the culmination of the BJP's statewide 'Parivartan Yatra' ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections.





The prime minister is also scheduled to unveil and lay the foundation stones of development projects worth over Rs 18,000 crore during his visit to the state. -- PTI