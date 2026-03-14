Army JCO dies during anti-terrorist operation in Poonch

22:52

Image only for representation

A junior commissioned officer (JCO) died after he slipped and fell on ground during an anti-terrorist operation in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, the Army's White Knight Corps said.





"While operating in the challenging and rugged terrain during prolonged operations in the general area of Poonch, as part of Operation Sheri Kalan, today at about 2.30 pm, Subedar Sandeep Kumar Dhaka slipped and fell on ground and subsequently became unresponsive.





"He was immediately evacuated to Military Hospital at Potha. Despite determined medical efforts to revive him, the gallant JCO lost his life in the line of duty," the Army said in a post on X.





The Army paid solemn tribute to the unwavering courage, steadfast devotion and selfless service of the departed soldier.





"In this moment of profound grief, we stand firmly with the bereaved family and honour the memory of a warrior who served the nation till his last breath," the White Knight Corps said. -- PTI