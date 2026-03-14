'90% of Iran's missiles knocked out': Trump

08:53





Speaking in an interview that aired on the 'Brian Kilmeade Show', Trump said the military campaign was progressing faster than expected.





"We had no idea it would be this far ahead. We've knocked out close to 90 per cent of their missiles," Trump said.





The US president said American forces have targeted the majority of Iran's missile and drone manufacturing sites.





"We're hitting them harder than anybody's been hit since World War II," he said.





While Trump did not provide a specific timeline for the end of the operation, he said the United States has significant military resources available.





The president also said Washington is prepared to escort oil tankers through the strategic Strait of Hormuz if necessary amid disruptions to shipping.





"If we needed to," the US would escort vessels to protect oil shipments, he said.





Trump added that the pressure on Iran would intensify in the coming days. -- ANI

US president Donald Trump on Friday (local time) vowed to intensify military strikes against Iran in the coming days, saying US forces have already destroyed 90 percent of Iran's missiles, according to an interview reported by Fox News.