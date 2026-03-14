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$10 mn US bounty for info on Iran's new supreme leader

Sat, 14 March 2026
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11:35
Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei/Reuters
Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei/Reuters
The United States State Department has announced a bounty of $10 million for intelligence leading to Iran's new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, alongside several other high-ranking Iranian officials.

The move on Friday follows an escalation in regional hostilities after coordinated US-Israeli strikes targeted Iranian military installations, which were met with retaliatory missile and drone offensives across the Middle East on February 28.

The incentive was launched via the State Department's "Rewards for Justice" initiative. 

This programme provides financial compensation for information that assists in finding or bringing to justice individuals suspected of involvement in terrorism directed at the United States.

In addition to Khamenei, the programme's updated list includes Iran's interior minister and the minister of intelligence and security.

In a social media update, Rewards for Justice stated, "Got information on these Iranian terrorist leaders? Send us a tip. It could make you eligible for a reward and relocation."

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump claimed that the Iranian government is "about to surrender" in the face of the ongoing Middle East crisis.

According to Axios, which cited officials from G7 nations, the President made these comments during a virtual summit with world leaders on Wednesday. 

During the Group of Seven discussions regarding the results of Operation "Epic Fury," Trump reportedly told allies that he had "got rid of a cancer that was threatening us all." -- ANI

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