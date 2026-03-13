West Asia conflict wipes Rs 33.68 lakh cr off D-Street

20:00





The conflict has rattled equity markets and driven oil prices sharply higher.





The tense situation in West Asia has dragged the BSE Sensex lower by over 8 percent so far this month.





The US and Israel launched military strikes on Iran on February 28, killing Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader.





Following the military offensive, Iran has carried out a wave of attacks targeting Israeli and American military bases in several Gulf countries.





Global oil and gas prices have surged after Iran virtually blocked the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow shipping lane between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman that handles roughly 20 percent of global oil and LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas).





Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, surged to the $100 per barrel level.





Since February 27, the 30-share BSE Sensex has tumbled 6,723.27 points or 8.27 percent.





The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies eroded by Rs 33,68,419 crore to Rs 4,29,82,252.27 crore ($4.65 trillion) during this time.





"The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has now entered its second week with no clear signs of de-escalation, as both sides continue to exchange strikes and threats. This prolonged uncertainty has kept risk aversion elevated across global financial markets," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said. -- PTI

