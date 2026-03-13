HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

West Asia conflict wipes Rs 33.68 lakh cr off D-Street

Fri, 13 March 2026
Share:
20:00
image
Investors' wealth eroded by Rs 33.68 lakh crore since the beginning of the West Asia conflict, which has now entered its 14th day. 

The conflict has rattled equity markets and driven oil prices sharply higher. 

The tense situation in West Asia has dragged the BSE Sensex lower by over 8 percent so far this month. 

The US and Israel launched military strikes on Iran on February 28, killing Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader. 

Following the military offensive, Iran has carried out a wave of attacks targeting Israeli and American military bases in several Gulf countries. 

Global oil and gas prices have surged after Iran virtually blocked the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow shipping lane between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman that handles roughly 20 percent of global oil and LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas). 

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, surged to the $100 per barrel level. 

Since February 27, the 30-share BSE Sensex has tumbled 6,723.27 points or 8.27 percent. 

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies eroded by Rs 33,68,419 crore to Rs 4,29,82,252.27 crore ($4.65 trillion) during this time. 

"The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has now entered its second week with no clear signs of de-escalation, as both sides continue to exchange strikes and threats. This prolonged uncertainty has kept risk aversion elevated across global financial markets," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! West Asia conflict wipes Rs 33.68 lakh cr off D-Street
LIVE! West Asia conflict wipes Rs 33.68 lakh cr off D-Street

No need to panic, enough LPG supply for homes, says govt
No need to panic, enough LPG supply for homes, says govt

The government has assured citizens that there is no need to panic book LPG cylinders, as uninterrupted supply to households is being ensured despite the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

'Trump told G7 leaders Iran was about to surrender'
'Trump told G7 leaders Iran was about to surrender'

The call came before Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei vowed vengeance and urged citizens to continue their fight against the attacks by US and Israel.

170 Indians cross into Armenia from Iran, says govt
170 Indians cross into Armenia from Iran, says govt

The Indian embassy in Tehran has earlier stated that it is facilitating the safe movement of nationals who wish to leave Iran.

Nobody will hire women: SC rejects plea for period leave
Nobody will hire women: SC rejects plea for period leave

The Supreme Court of India has dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a nationwide policy for menstrual leave for women students and workers, citing concerns about potential negative impacts on female employment and the...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO