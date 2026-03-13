UP: 6 female students go missing after appearing for class 12 boards

16:50

SHO of Chandpur police station Amit Kumar, on Friday, said that the Sanskrit exam conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education took place on Thursday evening.





When the six students, who are from the Chandpur and Himpur areas, did not return home after the exam, their families conducted a thorough search. Eventually, in the late evening, they filed a formal complaint with the police. Initially, the families initiated a search on their own; however, upon failing to obtain any information regarding their whereabouts, they alerted the local police station.





According to the police, a case was registered, and a search operation for the students has been initiated. The police are using phone surveillance technology to assist in the investigation. One of the students' mobile phones was traced to Uttarakhand. Police sources said that the students reside in the surrounding rural areas and are friends.





Initially, the mobile location of one device was traced to Haridwar, but all mobile phones have since been turned off. Several police teams have been formed to search for the students. PTI

