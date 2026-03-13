HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Trump told G7 leaders Iran was about to surrender: Report

Fri, 13 March 2026
16:03
A pro-Iran protest in Bangkok. Pic: Reuters/Athit Perawongmetha
US President Trump has told the Group of Seven countries on a call on Wednesday (local time) that Iran was about to surrender, reported Axios, citing officials of three G7 countries who were on the call. 

The call came before Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei vowed vengeance and urged citizens to continue their fight against the attacks by US and Israel. The Axios report said that President Trump was as confident about the war's outcome in private as he is in public.

However, today, Trump signalled US' intention of going all out in its campaign against Iran's Islamic regime, warning Iran to watch out for what would happen today and saying that the US was winning the conflict despite what reports claimed. 

"We are totally destroying the terrorist regime of Iran, militarily, economically, and otherwise, yet, if you read the Failing New York Times, you would incorrectly think that we are not winning. Iran's Navy is gone, their Air Force is no longer, missiles, drones and everything else are being decimated, and their leaders have been wiped from the face of the earth. We have unparalleled firepower, unlimited ammunition, and plenty of time - Watch what happens to these deranged scumbags today. They've been killing innocent people all over the world for 47 years, and now I, as the 47th President of the United States of America, am killing them. What a great honour it is to do so," Trump said in a post on Truth Social. -- ANI

LIVE! Trump told G7 leaders Iran was about to surrender: Report
Jaishankar dials Iran FM, seeks safe passage for ships
Jaishankar dials Iran FM, seeks safe passage for ships

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has engaged in multiple conversations with his Iranian counterpart to secure safe passage for Indian merchant vessels through the Strait of Hormuz amidst escalating tensions in West Asia.

Iran Plays Hardball With India's Hormuz Requests
Iran Plays Hardball With India's Hormuz Requests

'I suspect that Bangladesh being given permission stuck in India's official craw, and this story was an attempt to balance the scales by giving the impression that a similar waiver had been given to India as well.'

4 crew members killed as US aircraft crashes in Iraq
4 crew members killed as US aircraft crashes in Iraq

Rescue operations are currently underway, and the circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation, the command said.

Nobody will hire women: SC rejects plea for period leave
Nobody will hire women: SC rejects plea for period leave

The Supreme Court of India has dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a nationwide policy for menstrual leave for women students and workers, citing concerns about potential negative impacts on female employment and the...

