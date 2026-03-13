TN polls: DMK allots two seats to ally KMDK

18:26

DMK chief and TN Chief Minister MK Stalin/File image





Following the talks held at Anna Arivalayam, the party headquarters in Chennai, it was decided that the KMDK would contest two seats under the DMK's 'rising sun' symbol, the DMK said in a statement.





In the 2021 elections, the Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK) contested three seats and its general secretary E R Easwaran emerged victorious from Tiruchenkode constitutency.





As of date, the DMK has allotted 28 seats to its main ally Congress, four to Vaiko led-MDMK, two seats each to Indian Union Muslim League and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi.





The Assembly election in the state is likely to be held in April. -- PTI

