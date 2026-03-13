HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
TN polls: DMK allots two seats to ally KMDK

Fri, 13 March 2026
18:26
DMK chief and TN Chief Minister MK Stalin/File image
The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has allotted two seats to its ally, KMDK, for the upcoming assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, the ruling party said on Friday. 

Following the talks held at Anna Arivalayam, the party headquarters in Chennai, it was decided that the KMDK would contest two seats under the DMK's 'rising sun' symbol, the DMK said in a statement. 

In the 2021 elections, the Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK) contested three seats and its general secretary E R Easwaran emerged victorious from Tiruchenkode constitutency. 

As of date, the DMK has allotted 28 seats to its main ally Congress, four to Vaiko led-MDMK, two seats each to Indian Union Muslim League and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi. 

The Assembly election in the state is likely to be held in April. -- PTI

LIVE! Bill to bar unlawful conversions in Maha assembly
No need to panic, enough LPG supply for homes, says govt
The government has assured citizens that there is no need to panic book LPG cylinders, as uninterrupted supply to households is being ensured despite the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Jaishankar dials Iran FM, seeks safe passage for ships
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has engaged in multiple conversations with his Iranian counterpart to secure safe passage for Indian merchant vessels through the Strait of Hormuz amidst escalating tensions in West Asia.

4 crew members killed as US aircraft crashes in Iraq
Rescue operations are currently underway, and the circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation, the command said.

Jai Anmol Ambani Questioned in Union Bank Fraud Investigation
Jai Anmol Ambani, son of Anil Ambani, was questioned by the CBI in connection with a ₹228-crore fraud case involving Union Bank of India. He is expected to be questioned again.

