Stock markets tumble over 1% on intensifying West Asia conflict

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty dropped over 1 per cent during intra-day trade on Friday dragged by intensifying conflict in West Asia and surging oil prices.
Besides, heavy selling in global markets, unabated foreign fund outflows and weakness in the rupee drove the equity benchmark indices lower. Declining for the third day running, the 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 963.98 points or 1.26 per cent to 75,070.44 during intra-day trade.
The 50-share NSE Nifty dived 333.4 points or 1.41 per cent to 23,305.75. From the 30-Sensex firms, Larsen & Toubro and Tata Steel declined over 4 per cent each. Bharat Electronics, UltraTech Cement, Axis Bank and Maruti were also among the prominent laggards. Hindustan Unilever, Trent, Bharti Airtel and NTPC were the gainers. -- PTI