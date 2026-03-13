Stock markets tumble over 1% on intensifying West Asia conflict

13:06





Besides, heavy selling in global markets, unabated foreign fund outflows and weakness in the rupee drove the equity benchmark indices lower. Declining for the third day running, the 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 963.98 points or 1.26 per cent to 75,070.44 during intra-day trade.





The 50-share NSE Nifty dived 333.4 points or 1.41 per cent to 23,305.75. From the 30-Sensex firms, Larsen & Toubro and Tata Steel declined over 4 per cent each. Bharat Electronics, UltraTech Cement, Axis Bank and Maruti were also among the prominent laggards. Hindustan Unilever, Trent, Bharti Airtel and NTPC were the gainers. -- PTI

