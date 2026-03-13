HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Stock markets tumble over 1% on intensifying West Asia conflict

Fri, 13 March 2026
13:06
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty dropped over 1 per cent during intra-day trade on Friday dragged by intensifying conflict in West Asia and surging oil prices. 

Besides, heavy selling in global markets, unabated foreign fund outflows and weakness in the rupee drove the equity benchmark indices lower. Declining for the third day running, the 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 963.98 points or 1.26 per cent to 75,070.44 during intra-day trade. 

The 50-share NSE Nifty dived 333.4 points or 1.41 per cent to 23,305.75. From the 30-Sensex firms, Larsen & Toubro and Tata Steel declined over 4 per cent each. Bharat Electronics, UltraTech Cement, Axis Bank and Maruti were also among the prominent laggards. Hindustan Unilever, Trent, Bharti Airtel and NTPC were the gainers. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 2 killed by drone debris in Oman; sirens heard in Turkiye
'Watch what happens today': Trump as war enters 13th day
United States President Donald Trump on Friday signalled the US intention of going all out in its campaign against Iran's Islamic regime, warning Iran to watch out for what would happen today and saying that the US was winning the...

Iran Hasn't Allowed Indian Ships To Pass Through Hormuz
24 Indian-flagged vessels with 677 Indian seafarers were currently located west of the Strait of Hormuz, and four vessels with 101 Indian seafarers were stationed east of the strategic waterway.

2 held for hoarding 398 LPG cylinders in Madurai
Tamil Nadu Petroleum Dealers' Association urged people not to panic-buy petrol or diesel, stating that 14 terminals in Tamil Nadu have enough stock to replenish 7,000-plus retail outlets as per their demand.

'US Bombings Have United All Of Iran'
'The US landed in this war without planning. The US felt that if they kill Ayatollah Khamenei the people of Iran will come out on the roads and do a regime change.''On the contrary, the US bombings on Iran has united the entire nation.'

