Stock markets tumble for 3rd day amid West Asia turmoil

Fri, 13 March 2026
ng conflict in West Asia and surging oil prices. Besides, heavy selling in global markets, persistent foreign fund outflows and weakness in the rupee also dented investors' sentiment. Declining for the third day running, the 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 1,579.82 points, or 2 per cent, to 74,454.60 during intra-day trade. The benchmark finally settled at 74,563.92, down 1,470.50 points, or 1.93 per cent. 

The 50-share NSE Nifty tanked 488.05 points, or 2.06 per cent, to end at 23,151.10. From the 30 Sensex firms, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Steel, SBI, Bharat Electronics, Maruti, and UltraTech Cement were among the prominent laggards. Hindustan Unilever and Bharti Airtel were the gainers. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump told G7 leaders Iran was about to surrender: Report
LIVE! Trump told G7 leaders Iran was about to surrender: Report

Jaishankar dials Iran FM, seeks safe passage for ships
Jaishankar dials Iran FM, seeks safe passage for ships

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has engaged in multiple conversations with his Iranian counterpart to secure safe passage for Indian merchant vessels through the Strait of Hormuz amidst escalating tensions in West Asia.

Iran Plays Hardball With India's Hormuz Requests
Iran Plays Hardball With India's Hormuz Requests

'I suspect that Bangladesh being given permission stuck in India's official craw, and this story was an attempt to balance the scales by giving the impression that a similar waiver had been given to India as well.'

4 crew members killed as US aircraft crashes in Iraq
4 crew members killed as US aircraft crashes in Iraq

Rescue operations are currently underway, and the circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation, the command said.

Nobody will hire women: SC rejects plea for period leave
Nobody will hire women: SC rejects plea for period leave

The Supreme Court of India has dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a nationwide policy for menstrual leave for women students and workers, citing concerns about potential negative impacts on female employment and the...

