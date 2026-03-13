Stock markets tumble for 3rd day amid West Asia turmoil

16:54





The 50-share NSE Nifty tanked 488.05 points, or 2.06 per cent, to end at 23,151.10. From the 30 Sensex firms, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Steel, SBI, Bharat Electronics, Maruti, and UltraTech Cement were among the prominent laggards. Hindustan Unilever and Bharti Airtel were the gainers. -- PTI

ng conflict in West Asia and surging oil prices. Besides, heavy selling in global markets, persistent foreign fund outflows and weakness in the rupee also dented investors' sentiment. Declining for the third day running, the 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 1,579.82 points, or 2 per cent, to 74,454.60 during intra-day trade. The benchmark finally settled at 74,563.92, down 1,470.50 points, or 1.93 per cent.