Stalin urges Modi to release Rs 3,112 cr Jal Jeevan Mission dues

This comes despite the project receiving approval in June 2023. "The scheme was approved in the State Level Scheme Sanctioning Committee of the Ministry of Jal Shakti on June 15, 2023, at a cost of Rs 8,428 crore, including the central government's Jal Jeevan Mission share of Rs 2,283 crore," he said. PTI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to release Rs 3,112 crore in pending dues to ensure completion of the ongoing Jal Jeevan Mission schemes in the state. In a letter to Modi, Stalin pointed out that the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti, recently indicated that central assistance cannot be extended to the Hogenekkal Phase-III Combined Water Supply Scheme.