Shahid Kapoor-Rashmika-starrer 'Cocktail 2' to release on June 19

17:47

A follow up to the director's 2012 directorial Cocktail, the film is written by Luv Ranjan and produced by Dinesh Vijan under his production banner Maddock Films.





The makers of Cocktail 2 shared the announcement by uploading the posters from the film with the lead actors, which had the release date written over them.





The film's teaser will be out next week. Cocktail 2 also reunites Kapoor and Sanon, who have previously worked together in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.





The film will be the first collaboration for Kapoor and Mandanna.





Adajania's Cocktail was led by Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty.





It featured the love triangle between the three leads.





The film was well-received at the box office and collected over Rs 120 crore. -- PTI

