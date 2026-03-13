HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Sasikala announces her political party, says will face coming polls in tie-up

Fri, 13 March 2026
Share:
19:28
Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala/File image
Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala/File image
Weeks after announcing the launch of her political party, expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala on Friday announced the name of the organisation -- All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam. 

On February 24, coinciding with the 74th birth anniversary of late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa, her close aide Sasikala unveiled the party flag at Kamuthi in Ramanathapuram district. 

The new party's symbol will be 'coconut grove', which symbolises unity that she has always strived for, Sasikala told reporters. 

To a question, she said the party would face the upcoming assembly election in alliance. 

Elaborating about the plan for her party, Sasikala said, "Did you see our party symbol? It is the coconut grove. We always think of it as a collective grove." 

"We will form an alliance with like-minded parties. Some people prefer to contest alone, saying they do not need an alliance. But we are not like that. I want to state clearly that we must do good for the people of Tamil Nadu," she said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Hormuz not closed: Iran supreme leader's representative
LIVE! Hormuz not closed: Iran supreme leader's representative

No need to panic, enough LPG supply for homes, says govt
No need to panic, enough LPG supply for homes, says govt

The government has assured citizens that there is no need to panic book LPG cylinders, as uninterrupted supply to households is being ensured despite the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

'Trump told G7 leaders Iran was about to surrender'
'Trump told G7 leaders Iran was about to surrender'

The call came before Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei vowed vengeance and urged citizens to continue their fight against the attacks by US and Israel.

170 Indians cross into Armenia from Iran, says govt
170 Indians cross into Armenia from Iran, says govt

The Indian embassy in Tehran has earlier stated that it is facilitating the safe movement of nationals who wish to leave Iran.

Nobody will hire women: SC rejects plea for period leave
Nobody will hire women: SC rejects plea for period leave

The Supreme Court of India has dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a nationwide policy for menstrual leave for women students and workers, citing concerns about potential negative impacts on female employment and the...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO