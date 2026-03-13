Sasikala announces her political party, says will face coming polls in tie-up

19:56

Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala/File image





On February 24, coinciding with the 74th birth anniversary of late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa, her close aide Sasikala unveiled the party flag at Kamuthi in Ramanathapuram district.





The new party's symbol will be 'coconut grove', which symbolises unity that she has always strived for, Sasikala told reporters.





To a question, she said the party would face the upcoming assembly election in alliance.





Elaborating about the plan for her party, Sasikala said, "Did you see our party symbol? It is the coconut grove. We always think of it as a collective grove."





"We will form an alliance with like-minded parties. Some people prefer to contest alone, saying they do not need an alliance. But we are not like that. I want to state clearly that we must do good for the people of Tamil Nadu," she said. -- PTI

Weeks after announcing the launch of her political party, expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala on Friday announced the name of the organisation -- All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam.