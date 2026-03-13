Pregnant woman trampled to death by elephant in Jharkhand

18:12





The incident took place on Thursday night when the woman, 30-year-old Rani Boipai, came out of her home in Kuida village, suspecting elephant movement in the vicinity.





The elephant caught her with its trunk and trampled her to death, officer-in-charge of Goilkera police station, Sujit Kumar, said.





Asked whether the elephant was the same tusker that had claimed around 22 lives in January, the officer said it was yet to be confirmed.





Senior forest department officials are looking into the matter, he added. -- PTI

