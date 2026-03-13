HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Pak PM expresses full solidarity with Saudi amid West Asia conflict

Fri, 13 March 2026
12:38
File pic
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a "restricted meeting" with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman expressed Pakistan's "full solidarity and support" for the Kingdom in prevailing challenging conditions in West Asia. The meeting was held on Thursday after PM Sharif dashed to Saudi Arabia in the wake of deteriorating situation in West Asia following US and Israeli attacks on Iran.

A statement by the PM Office after the meeting and shared on X by PM's spokesperson for foreign media Mosharraf Zaidi in early hours of Friday stated that the Prime Minister "held a restricted meeting" with the Saudi de facto ruler Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah. 

"The Prime Minister expressed Pakistan's full solidarity and support for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in these challenging times," it stated. Both leaders had an in depth exchange of views on the recent developments in the region and agreed to work together for regional peace and stability.

"The Prime Minister assured his royal host that Pakistan would always stand firmly with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and strive for their mutual desire for peace in the region," it said. 

According to the statement, Deputy Prime Minister & Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Chief of Army Staff & Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir were also present.

The visit comes at a time when Pakistan's role had come under scanner due to its defence agreement with the kingdom. The two countries signed a mutual defence pact in September last year with the commitment to come to the defence of each other in case of attack by a third country. The agreement was signed when Israel had attacked Hamas leaders in Qatar. -- PTI

