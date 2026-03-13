HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Normal day. Normal supply. Normal operations: Indian Oil

Fri, 13 March 2026
Share:
14:17
A grab of the video shared by IOCL
A grab of the video shared by IOCL
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) today shared a glimpse of its operational stability amidst a deepening international energy crisis. The state-run oil major took to social media on Friday to highlight the calm efficiency at its flagship outlets. 

Providing a live snapshot from the ground, the corporation said on its X account, "Normal day. Normal supply. Normal operations. While the world faces its worst energy crisis in modern history -- this is what an IndianOil fuel station looks like today. COCO BKC, Mumbai Shot at 10 AM -- peak morning hours. No panic. No rush. Just business as usual. Global Crisis. India Delivers." 

By showcasing "normal day. Normal supply. Normal operations," Indian Oil aims to reassure the public that the country's fuel security is well-managed and robust. The visual evidence of a steady, orderly flow of vehicles at one of Mumbai's most critical junctions showcase strategic planning behind India's energy infrastructure. A recent report by UBS showcased rising risks for India's state-owned oil marketing companies as crude oil market volatility intensifies due to geopolitical tensions in West Asia. 

According to UBS Global Research, the recent rally in crude prices and refining margins is creating conditions similar to the disruptions seen during the 2022 oil market shock. The brokerage said Indian oil marketing companies are structurally vulnerable to higher crude prices because their earnings are heavily exposed to fuel marketing margins. 

UBS said integrated margins for Indian state-owned oil marketing companies, including Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, could come under pressure if crude prices remain elevated while domestic retail fuel prices stay largely unchanged. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Normal day. Normal supply. Normal operations: Indian Oil
LIVE! Normal day. Normal supply. Normal operations: Indian Oil

Iran Plays Hardball With India's Hormuz Requests
Iran Plays Hardball With India's Hormuz Requests

'I suspect that Bangladesh being given permission stuck in India's official craw, and this story was an attempt to balance the scales by giving the impression that a similar waiver had been given to India as well.'

'Watch what happens today': Trump as war enters 13th day
'Watch what happens today': Trump as war enters 13th day

United States President Donald Trump on Friday signalled the US intention of going all out in its campaign against Iran's Islamic regime, warning Iran to watch out for what would happen today and saying that the US was winning the...

Iran Hasn't Allowed Indian Ships To Pass Through Hormuz
Iran Hasn't Allowed Indian Ships To Pass Through Hormuz

24 Indian-flagged vessels with 677 Indian seafarers were currently located west of the Strait of Hormuz, and four vessels with 101 Indian seafarers were stationed east of the strategic waterway.

2 held for hoarding 398 LPG cylinders in Madurai
2 held for hoarding 398 LPG cylinders in Madurai

Tamil Nadu Petroleum Dealers' Association urged people not to panic-buy petrol or diesel, stating that 14 terminals in Tamil Nadu have enough stock to replenish 7,000-plus retail outlets as per their demand.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO