      
No shortage at any LPG dealer, assures govt

Fri, 13 March 2026
17:10
The government on Friday said uninterrupted LPG supply to households has been ensured, and there is no need for panic booking for cylinders. Briefing the media, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said the domestic production of LPG has already increased by 30 per cent since March 5. 

"There is no need for panic booking, and there has been no dry out at any LPG dealer," Sharma added. LPG bookings have surged to 75.7 lakh against an average of 55.7 lakh in the pre-war period, "showing panic booking", she said. 

The West Asia conflict has impacted the supply of crude oil and petroleum products, following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow passage of water between Iran and Oman, is one of the world's most critical energy transit routes.

The narrow, 50-mile-long passage that connects the Gulf with the Arabian Sea carries about a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG). India imports roughly 88 per cent of its crude oil, 50 per cent of its LNG needs and 60 per cent of its LPG requirement, most of which transits through the strait. 

The widening conflict in West Asia, which began on February 28 when the United States and Israel carried out strikes on Iran, followed by retaliatory attacks from Tehran, has stopped energy flows through the strait. PTI

