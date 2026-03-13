HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Monalisa Bhonsle's dad asks MP CM to help bring her home

Fri, 13 March 2026
16:48
The father of Monalisa Bhonsle, the young woman who shot to fame during the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela last year, on Friday sought the intervention of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to bring her back to the state safely after she married a Muslim man in Kerala. 

Monalisa Bhonsle (18), from Maheshwar town in Khargone and part of the nomadic Pardhi community, got married to Farman Khan on Wednesday at the Nainar Temple at Arumanoor in Poovar in the presence of some Kerala ministers. 

Speaking to reporters after returning from Kerala, her father Jayasingh Bhonsle said Monalisa has become a victim of "love jihad". It is a term used by right-wing groups to allege a conspiracy by Muslim men to lure Hindu women into relationships and marriage to convert them to Islam.

"My daughter has earned name across the country. I request Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to ensure Monalisa is brought back to MP safely. She has been trapped deceitfully by a Muslim youth, Farman Khan. It is a case of love jihad," Jayasingh told reporters. 

He said he knew his daughter was acting in films and wanted to make a name for herself in this profession. "I was told that my daughter was acting in two films. She herself had said some people were teaching her acting and dance. They said they would train her so she could work in films in the future. I did not know something like this would happen," he claimed. -- PTI

