HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Hormuz not closed: Iran supreme leader's representative

Fri, 13 March 2026
Share:
18:54
image
Noting that Iran has not closed the strategic Strait of Hormuz and ships are unable to pass through the Hormuz due the prevailing situation in West Asia, Dr Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi,  Representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in India, has said that his country never wanted the Strait to be blocked and some ships are still passing.   

Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi told ANI that world leaders should put pressure on US President Donald President Donald Trump to stop the war against his country.   

He said people across the world are suffering due to the rise in oil prices.   

"Iran has not closed the Strait. It remains open; however, due to current conditions and circumstances, ships are unable to pass through the Hormuz. Otherwise, Iran never wanted the Strait to be closed or blocked. Some (ships) are still passing through," he told ANI.   

"Those who initiated this war are the very ones who must stop it... Many people across the world are suffering due to this war. World leaders must unite and exert pressure on the President of the United States, urging him to put an immediate stop to this unjust war," he added. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Hormuz not closed: Iran supreme leader's representative
LIVE! Hormuz not closed: Iran supreme leader's representative

No need to panic, enough LPG supply for homes, says govt
No need to panic, enough LPG supply for homes, says govt

The government has assured citizens that there is no need to panic book LPG cylinders, as uninterrupted supply to households is being ensured despite the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

'Trump told G7 leaders Iran was about to surrender'
'Trump told G7 leaders Iran was about to surrender'

The call came before Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei vowed vengeance and urged citizens to continue their fight against the attacks by US and Israel.

170 Indians cross into Armenia from Iran, says govt
170 Indians cross into Armenia from Iran, says govt

The Indian embassy in Tehran has earlier stated that it is facilitating the safe movement of nationals who wish to leave Iran.

Nobody will hire women: SC rejects plea for period leave
Nobody will hire women: SC rejects plea for period leave

The Supreme Court of India has dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a nationwide policy for menstrual leave for women students and workers, citing concerns about potential negative impacts on female employment and the...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO