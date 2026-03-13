Hormuz not closed: Iran supreme leader's representative

18:54





Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi told ANI that world leaders should put pressure on US President Donald President Donald Trump to stop the war against his country.





He said people across the world are suffering due to the rise in oil prices.





"Iran has not closed the Strait. It remains open; however, due to current conditions and circumstances, ships are unable to pass through the Hormuz. Otherwise, Iran never wanted the Strait to be closed or blocked. Some (ships) are still passing through," he told ANI.





"Those who initiated this war are the very ones who must stop it... Many people across the world are suffering due to this war. World leaders must unite and exert pressure on the President of the United States, urging him to put an immediate stop to this unjust war," he added. -- ANI

