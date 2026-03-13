HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Crude may touch $150/barrel if Hormuz remains shut for 4-8 weeks: Nuvama

Fri, 13 March 2026
19:07
Global crude oil prices could surge to as high as USD 150 per barrel if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed for the next four to eight weeks, according to a report by Nuvama.

The report highlighted that the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz (SoH), which handles around 20 million barrels per day (mbpd) of oil flows, could significantly tighten global supply and push crude prices into the range of $110-150 per barrel within four to eight weeks.

It added that the disruption has already slowed maritime traffic in the region to a near halt, tightening the global crude balance. 

The market had initially priced in a disruption of about two weeks, but expectations are now shifting toward a longer outage.

According to the report, if the closure continues for an extended period, particularly up to eight weeks, crude prices could approach around $150 per barrel. 

However, it noted that such high price levels would likely trigger demand destruction and encourage alternative supply responses in the market.

