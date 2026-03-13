HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
China to give $200,000 aid to Iranian Red Crescent Society

Fri, 13 March 2026
15:37
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Friday that China will be providing the Iranian Red Crescent Society with aid worth USD 200,000, reported China Daily.

He also said that Beijing condemned indiscriminate attacks on civilians and non-military targets.

Earlier, Jiakun expressed China's willingness to remain in touch with all the parties involved in the West Asia conflict to de-escalate the issue, reported China Daily.

Addressing mediapersons, Jiakun said, "Will continue to strengthen communication with all relevant parties, including the parties directly involved in the conflict, and play a constructive role in easing tensions and restoring peace in the Middle East." 

Jiakun also said that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has also criticized US and Israel for breaking international law while still holding peace talks with Iran. Before this, China expressed concern over the functional blockage of the Strait of Hormuz amid the ongoing West Asia conflict and called on "relevant parties" to immediately halt military operations and avoid further escalation. 

Addressing a press conference, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said stability in the region is crucial as the Strait of Hormuz is a vital route for global trade and energy supplies.

"The Strait of Hormuz and waters nearby are an important route for international goods and energy trade. Keeping the region safe and stable serves the common interests of the international community," Guo said.

He urged all parties, particularly the US, Israel and Iran, involved in the conflict to prioritise de-escalation and prevent the crisis from affecting the global economy.

"China urges parties to stop the military operations at once, avoid further escalation, and prevent the regional turmoil from having a larger impact on global economic growth," he said.

Reiterating Beijing's position, the spokesperson said the immediate priority should be to end hostilities and stop tensions from spreading further in the region.

"The pressing priority now is that relevant parties should stop the military operations at once, avoid further escalation and spread of tensions, and prevent the regional turmoil from having a larger impact on global economic growth," Guo added. -- ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has engaged in multiple conversations with his Iranian counterpart to secure safe passage for Indian merchant vessels through the Strait of Hormuz amidst escalating tensions in West Asia.

'I suspect that Bangladesh being given permission stuck in India's official craw, and this story was an attempt to balance the scales by giving the impression that a similar waiver had been given to India as well.'

Rescue operations are currently underway, and the circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation, the command said.

The Supreme Court of India has dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a nationwide policy for menstrual leave for women students and workers, citing concerns about potential negative impacts on female employment and the...

