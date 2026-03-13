China to give $200,000 aid to Iranian Red Crescent Society

15:37





He also said that Beijing condemned indiscriminate attacks on civilians and non-military targets.





Earlier, Jiakun expressed China's willingness to remain in touch with all the parties involved in the West Asia conflict to de-escalate the issue, reported China Daily.





Addressing mediapersons, Jiakun said, "Will continue to strengthen communication with all relevant parties, including the parties directly involved in the conflict, and play a constructive role in easing tensions and restoring peace in the Middle East."





Jiakun also said that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has also criticized US and Israel for breaking international law while still holding peace talks with Iran. Before this, China expressed concern over the functional blockage of the Strait of Hormuz amid the ongoing West Asia conflict and called on "relevant parties" to immediately halt military operations and avoid further escalation.





Addressing a press conference, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said stability in the region is crucial as the Strait of Hormuz is a vital route for global trade and energy supplies.





He urged all parties, particularly the US, Israel and Iran, involved in the conflict to prioritise de-escalation and prevent the crisis from affecting the global economy.





"China urges parties to stop the military operations at once, avoid further escalation, and prevent the regional turmoil from having a larger impact on global economic growth," he said.





Reiterating Beijing's position, the spokesperson said the immediate priority should be to end hostilities and stop tensions from spreading further in the region.





"The pressing priority now is that relevant parties should stop the military operations at once, avoid further escalation and spread of tensions, and prevent the regional turmoil from having a larger impact on global economic growth," Guo added. -- ANI

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Friday that China will be providing the Iranian Red Crescent Society with aid worth USD 200,000, reported China Daily.