Bill to bar unlawful conversions tabled in Maha assembly

Fri, 13 March 2026
18:13
The Devendra Fadnavis government on Friday introduced in the state assembly the Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Bill 2026, which has stringent provisions to prohibit religious conversions carried out through coercion, fraud, inducement or marriage. 

As per the Bill, those involved in unlawful conversions on the pretext of marriage will be punished with imprisonment of seven years and shall also be liable for fine of Rs 1 lakh. 

Violations in respect of a minor, person of unsound mind or woman or person belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe will be punished with imprisonment of seven years and fine of Rs 5 lakh. 

Mass conversions will have a jail term of seven years and fine of Rs 5 lakh. 

Repeat individual offenders can get jail sentence of 10 years and fine of Rs 5 lakh, as per the Bill. 

The Bill makes it mandatory for the officer in charge of the police station to register a complaint made by any person. 

The Bill seeks to protect the constitutional right to freedom of religion while banning conversions effected through allurement, force, misrepresentation, undue influence or fraudulent means, according to the draft legislation. 

Under the proposed law, no individual or institution will be allowed to convert or attempt to convert a person from one religion to another by offering gifts, money, employment, free education, promise of marriage, better lifestyle or divine healing, which are classified as "allurement". 

The bill also prohibits conversions carried out through marriage or promise of marriage if such acts involve inducement, coercion or deceit, according to the draft legislation. 

In the Bill's statement of objects and reasons, the government said incidents of forceful and organised religious conversions have been reported in various parts of the country and vulnerable sections are often targeted through inducements. -- PTI

