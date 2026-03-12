HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

Around 9,000 Indians in Iran now: Govt in Parliament

Fri, 13 March 2026
Share:
00:31
image
There are nearly 9,000 Indian nationals including students, business persons, factory workers, pilgrims, seafarers, and fishermen in Iran at present, the government informed Parliament on Thursday. 

In a written response to a query in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita also said the Indian Embassy has advised Indian nationals in Iran to exercise utmost caution, maintain situational awareness, monitor local media for any developments and stay in contact with the embassy. 

The ministry of external affairs was asked the details of Indian citizens who are still in Iran, and the details of measures taken for their safety, including emergency helplines activated by the embassy, deployment of consular teams and any arrangements with Iranian authorities for protection. 

"The ministry and the embassy of India in Iran have issued periodic advisories (5 January, 14 January, 23 February, 28 February and 3 March 2026) to Indian nationals, urging avoidance of non-essential travel to Iran and advising those wishing to leave to do so by the means available," Margherita said. 

Also, for those Indians wishing to return to India, the embassy is also facilitating their crossing the international border. 

It is also making appropriate arrangements for any distressed or stranded Indians in the country, the minister said. 

"In view of the current situation in Iran and the region, the ministry has activated a special control room in New Delhi. The Indian embassy in Tehran is also operating emergency helplines and email for assisting Indian nationals in Iran," Margherita said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Around 9,000 Indians in Iran now: Govt in Parliament
LIVE! Around 9,000 Indians in Iran now: Govt in Parliament

Modi dials Iran's prez as West Asia tensions escalate
Modi dials Iran's prez as West Asia tensions escalate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to discuss the escalating tensions in West Asia, emphasising the safety of Indian nationals and the need for regional stability through dialogue and diplomacy.

No shortage of petrol, diesel, kerosene, assures govt in LS
No shortage of petrol, diesel, kerosene, assures govt in LS

Responding to concerns raised by Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri said it is the foremost priority of the government that the kitchens of over 33 crore families, especially the poor...

West Asia crisis: Three Indian seafarers killed, 1 missing
West Asia crisis: Three Indian seafarers killed, 1 missing

The Indian government reports casualties among its seafarers due to the ongoing crisis in West Asia and outlines measures to ensure the safety and welfare of its maritime personnel.

SEE: First crude tanker reaches India amid Hormuz crisis
SEE: First crude tanker reaches India amid Hormuz crisis

The tanker reportedly switched off its Automatic Identification System (AIS) transponder while navigating the high-risk stretch of the strait and reappeared on tracking systems on March 9.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO