Around 9,000 Indians in Iran now: Govt in Parliament

In a written response to a query in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita also said the Indian Embassy has advised Indian nationals in Iran to exercise utmost caution, maintain situational awareness, monitor local media for any developments and stay in contact with the embassy.





The ministry of external affairs was asked the details of Indian citizens who are still in Iran, and the details of measures taken for their safety, including emergency helplines activated by the embassy, deployment of consular teams and any arrangements with Iranian authorities for protection.





"The ministry and the embassy of India in Iran have issued periodic advisories (5 January, 14 January, 23 February, 28 February and 3 March 2026) to Indian nationals, urging avoidance of non-essential travel to Iran and advising those wishing to leave to do so by the means available," Margherita said.





Also, for those Indians wishing to return to India, the embassy is also facilitating their crossing the international border.





It is also making appropriate arrangements for any distressed or stranded Indians in the country, the minister said.





"In view of the current situation in Iran and the region, the ministry has activated a special control room in New Delhi. The Indian embassy in Tehran is also operating emergency helplines and email for assisting Indian nationals in Iran," Margherita said. -- PTI

There are nearly 9,000 Indian nationals including students, business persons, factory workers, pilgrims, seafarers, and fishermen in Iran at present, the government informed Parliament on Thursday.