Afghanistan launches retaliatory drone strikes on Pakistan

14:33

A drone shared by Afghanistan's ministry of defence





Pakistan's Kohat Military Fort, a war command centre along the Durand Line, and the office of the fort's commander sustained significant damage during the retaliatory strikes. In a post on X, Afghanistan's Ministry of Defence said, "The fort's military installations, the command centre, depots, and soldiers' residential quarters were destroyed, resulting in significant human and material losses." -- ANI

Afghanistan conducted retaliatory drone strikes on strategic military centres and installations of the Pakistan army in the Kohath area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Afghanistan's Ministry of Defence said on Friday.