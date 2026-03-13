Afghanistan launches retaliatory drone strikes on Pakistan

Afghanistan conducted retaliatory drone strikes on strategic military centres and installations of the Pakistan army in the Kohath area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Afghanistan's Ministry of Defence said on Friday.
Pakistan's Kohat Military Fort, a war command centre along the Durand Line, and the office of the fort's commander sustained significant damage during the retaliatory strikes. In a post on X, Afghanistan's Ministry of Defence said, "The fort's military installations, the command centre, depots, and soldiers' residential quarters were destroyed, resulting in significant human and material losses." -- ANI