HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Afghanistan launches retaliatory drone strikes on Pakistan

Fri, 13 March 2026
Share:
14:33
A drone shared by Afghanistan's ministry of defence
A drone shared by Afghanistan's ministry of defence
Afghanistan conducted retaliatory drone strikes on strategic military centres and installations of the Pakistan army in the Kohath area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Afghanistan's Ministry of Defence said on Friday. 

Pakistan's Kohat Military Fort, a war command centre along the Durand Line, and the office of the fort's commander sustained significant damage during the retaliatory strikes. In a post on X, Afghanistan's Ministry of Defence said, "The fort's military installations, the command centre, depots, and soldiers' residential quarters were destroyed, resulting in significant human and material losses." -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Normal day. Normal supply. Normal operations: Indian Oil
LIVE! Normal day. Normal supply. Normal operations: Indian Oil

Iran Plays Hardball With India's Hormuz Requests
Iran Plays Hardball With India's Hormuz Requests

'I suspect that Bangladesh being given permission stuck in India's official craw, and this story was an attempt to balance the scales by giving the impression that a similar waiver had been given to India as well.'

'Watch what happens today': Trump as war enters 13th day
'Watch what happens today': Trump as war enters 13th day

United States President Donald Trump on Friday signalled the US intention of going all out in its campaign against Iran's Islamic regime, warning Iran to watch out for what would happen today and saying that the US was winning the...

Iran Hasn't Allowed Indian Ships To Pass Through Hormuz
Iran Hasn't Allowed Indian Ships To Pass Through Hormuz

24 Indian-flagged vessels with 677 Indian seafarers were currently located west of the Strait of Hormuz, and four vessels with 101 Indian seafarers were stationed east of the strategic waterway.

2 held for hoarding 398 LPG cylinders in Madurai
2 held for hoarding 398 LPG cylinders in Madurai

Tamil Nadu Petroleum Dealers' Association urged people not to panic-buy petrol or diesel, stating that 14 terminals in Tamil Nadu have enough stock to replenish 7,000-plus retail outlets as per their demand.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO