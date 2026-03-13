200 targets in Iran struck, says Israel Air Force

11:52

Video grab of an Iranian airforce base being bombed. Pic: @IAF





The IAF said, "Dozens of Air Force fighter jets, guided by Military Intelligence, completed extensive strike sorties over the past day in western and central Iran, during which numerous munitions were dropped on more than 200 targets of the Iranian terror regime, including ballistic missile launchers, defence systems, and production sites for means of combat."





"Since the launch of Operation "Roar of the Lion," the Air Force has completed hundreds of strike sorties targeting a variety of infrastructures of the Iranian terror regime, with the aim of reducing as much as possible the scale of fire toward the territory of the State of Israel," it added.





Earlier the Israel Defence Forces said that the 'Taleghan' compound, a site they claimed was used by the Iranian regime to advance nuclear weapons capabilities had been destroyed. The IDF said the compound was used to develop advanced explosives and conduct sensitive experiments as part of the covert 'AMAD' project in the 2000s.





On the front against Hezbollah in Lebanon, the IDF claimed that its forces had eliminated Abu Dharr Mohammadi, the operations commander in the IRGC's missile unit within Hezbollah in Beirut. According to IDF, Mohammadi was a central figure coordinating between Hezbollah and the Iranian terror regime and played a key role in rehabilitating Hezbollah's missile program following Operation Northern Arrows.





IDF also claimed to have eliminated Ali Muslim Tabaja, a senior commander of the Iranian Imam Hossein Division. The IDF said, Tabaja was a key figure who held a series of military roles both within Hezbollah and within the division. The Imam Hussein Division is a military force used by the Iranian Quds Force to strengthen the Iranian axis and to operate against the IDF and Israeli civilians.





IDF also eliminated Abu Ali Riyan, Hezbollah's 'Radwan Force' southern Lebanon unit commander. IDF claimed, Riyan was the central figure responsible for coordinating operations, recruiting operatives, and managing its weapon supply chain. IDF said that it had also eliminated 100 plus fighters and destroyed 60 plus command and control centres of the 'Radwan Force'. --- ANI

