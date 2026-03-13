2 killed by drone debris in Oman; sirens heard in Turkiye

12:56

interception attempt made by Israel as missiles are launched from Iran.





Citing a security source, Al Jazeera reported that the drone crashed in the al-Awahi industrial area, resulting in the deaths of two foreign workers and injuries to several others.





Another drone was shot down in the Sohar province during the same incident.





Additionally, sirens have gone off at Turkiye's Incirlik airbase, located near the southeastern city of Adana, according to the Turkish state news agency Anadolu.





Incirlik airbase is a key NATO facility where US troops are stationed.





Meanwhile, Israel has continued its actions in Lebanon, striking the Al-Zrariya Bridge on the Litani River to neutralise Hezbollah's movement.





Israel stated that Hezbollah used the bridge to move from the north to the south of the country, prepare for combat against IDF forces, and act against the civilians of Israel.





"IDF Strikes Al-Zrariya Bridge on Litani River Used as Main Crossing for Hezbollah Terrorists. The IDF struck, a short time ago the Al-Zrariya Bridge over the Litani River in Lebanon, which served as a main crossing for terrorists from the Hezbollah terror organisation," they said in a post on X





"The Hezbollah terror organisation uses this bridge to move from the north to the south of the country, prepare for combat against IDF forces, and act against civilians of the State of Israel, all while endangering Lebanese civilians and causing extensive destruction in populated areas.





In order to prevent a threat to civilians of the State of Israel and the continued harm to Lebanese civilians, it was necessary to strike the bridge," the IDF added.





Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said it had launched the 44th phase of its Operation True Promise 4, targeting a series of key military sites in Israeli occupied lands and US bases across West Asia.





IRGC said the operation began with a heavy barrage of Kheibar Shekan missiles, each carrying a one-ton warhead, which hit multiple strategic locations, including Israeli military positions in the Palestinian territories, Tel Aviv, Eilat, and West Al-Quds.Earlier, a CNN report said that the administration of US President Donald Trump reportedly underestimated the likelihood that Iran would close the strategic Strait of Hormuz in response to US military strikes.





CNN sources revealed that while planning for the ongoing military operation, the Pentagon and the National Security Council did not fully anticipate that Iran would attempt to close the waterway, despite long-standing contingency plans developed by the US military for such a scenario.





Joint US-Israeli military operations that resulted in the killing of Iran's former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has escalated tension across West Asia. on February 28. In retaliation, Iran targeted Israeli and US assets across several Gulf countries, disrupting key shipping routes and affecting global energy markets. As the war enters its 14th day, the exchange of fire continues with threats of Iran closing the Strait of Hormuz, disrupting the energy needs of several nations. -- ANI





Image: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

