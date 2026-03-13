HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

2 held in Madurai for hoarding 398 LPG cylinders!

Fri, 13 March 2026
Share:
12:12
File pic
File pic
Two persons were arrested and detained under the Goondas Act in Madurai for allegedly hoarding 398 LPG cylinders for black marketing, marking the first time such stringent action has been taken in Tamil Nadu for cylinder hoarding, police said on Friday. 

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Petroleum Dealers' Association urged people not to panic-buy petrol or diesel, stating that 14 terminals in Tamil Nadu have enough stock to replenish 7,000-plus retail outlets as per their demand. 

The arrests in Madurai followed a tip-off received by the Civil Supplies Criminal Investigation Department (CS-CID) regarding the illegal diversion of subsidised domestic gas cylinders for commercial use. 

Acting on the information, a special team conducted a raid at an open plot near the residence of Palani in the Kovilpappakudi area, where they seized 100 subsidised domestic cylinders and 109 commercial cylinders. In a subsequent raid at the house of Madan Kumar, 27, in Anandam Nagar, officials recovered another 189 cylinders, including 126 commercial units. 

A senior official stated that both accused have been booked under the Essential Commodities Act and were subsequently detained under the Prevention of Black Marketing and Maintenance of Supplies of Essential Commodities Act, commonly known as the Goondas Act, by Madurai District Collector Praveen Kumar. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 200 targets in Iran struck, says Israel Air Force
LIVE! 200 targets in Iran struck, says Israel Air Force

Iran Hasn't Allowed Indian Ships To Pass Through Hormuz
Iran Hasn't Allowed Indian Ships To Pass Through Hormuz

24 Indian-flagged vessels with 677 Indian seafarers were currently located west of the Strait of Hormuz, and four vessels with 101 Indian seafarers were stationed east of the strategic waterway.

'US Bombings Have United All Of Iran'
'US Bombings Have United All Of Iran'

'The US landed in this war without planning. The US felt that if they kill Ayatollah Khamenei the people of Iran will come out on the roads and do a regime change.''On the contrary, the US bombings on Iran has united the entire nation.'

Won't take insurance for Mojtaba Khamenei: Netanyahu
Won't take insurance for Mojtaba Khamenei: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserts that the joint US-Israel campaign against Iran is progressing successfully, highlighting Israel's strengthened position and hinting at new regional alliances.

Attack killing Indian crew was deliberate: Safesea chief
Attack killing Indian crew was deliberate: Safesea chief

The chairman of maritime company Safesea Group has described the attack on the US-owned crude oil tanker Safesea Vishnu, which resulted in the death of an Indian crew member, as "deliberate and calculated". He emphasised the need for...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO