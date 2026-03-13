2 held in Madurai for hoarding 398 LPG cylinders!

12:12

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Petroleum Dealers' Association urged people not to panic-buy petrol or diesel, stating that 14 terminals in Tamil Nadu have enough stock to replenish 7,000-plus retail outlets as per their demand.





The arrests in Madurai followed a tip-off received by the Civil Supplies Criminal Investigation Department (CS-CID) regarding the illegal diversion of subsidised domestic gas cylinders for commercial use.





Acting on the information, a special team conducted a raid at an open plot near the residence of Palani in the Kovilpappakudi area, where they seized 100 subsidised domestic cylinders and 109 commercial cylinders. In a subsequent raid at the house of Madan Kumar, 27, in Anandam Nagar, officials recovered another 189 cylinders, including 126 commercial units.





A senior official stated that both accused have been booked under the Essential Commodities Act and were subsequently detained under the Prevention of Black Marketing and Maintenance of Supplies of Essential Commodities Act, commonly known as the Goondas Act, by Madurai District Collector Praveen Kumar. -- PTI

Two persons were arrested and detained under the Goondas Act in Madurai for allegedly hoarding 398 LPG cylinders for black marketing, marking the first time such stringent action has been taken in Tamil Nadu for cylinder hoarding, police said on Friday.