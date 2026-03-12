Will not forgo vengeance: Iran's new supreme leader

21:29

Iran's new supreme leader Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei./Rouhollah Vahdati/ISNA/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters





Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution in his first-ever statement called for the blockage of Hormuz.





"I assure everyone that we will not forgo vengeance for the blood of your martyrs. The vengeance we have in mind is not limited to the martyrdom of the great leader of the Revolution; rather, every member of the nation who is martyred by the enemy constitutes an independent subject in the file of vengeance," he said.





"Only a limited amount of blood revenge for the martyrs has so far taken concrete form, but until it is fully achieved, this case will remain on top of all other cases. The crime that the enemy has deliberately committed regarding the Minab Tayyibah Tree School and some similar cases holds a special status in this reckoning," he added.





In a strongly worded statement Khamenei junior who takes over from his late father said that only a limited revenge has so far been extracted.





"We will exact reparations from the enemy, and if it refuses, we will seize from its assets as much as we deem necessary; and if that too proves impossible, we will destroy an equivalent portion of its assets," he said.





Mojtaba called upon the Iranian people to stay steadfast even as the US-Israel led campaign against Iran continues. -- ANI

In his first statement to the Iranian people, the new supreme leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, vowed vengeance for those who lost their lives in the war.