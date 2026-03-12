West Asia crisis: Govt allocates 40,000 kilolitre of additional kerosene to states

19:20

File image





Some more commercial LPG cylinders will be released to beneficiaries identified by state governments, said Sujata Sharma, joint secretary in the ministry of petroleum and natural gas.





She, however, added that the crude oil supply situation in the country is comfortable and there has been no dry out at any of 1 lakh petrol pumps.





The US and Israel launched a major military attack on Iran on February 28, killing its 86-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. -- PTI

Amid the ongoing crisis in West Asia, the government on Thursday said that 40,000 kilolitre of additional kerosene has been allocated to states as an alternative fuel to LPG.