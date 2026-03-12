US to release 172 million barrels of oil to 'stabilise markets'

08:58

The United States Department of Energy announced its plan to offload 172 million barrels from the strategic petroleum reserve 'beginning next week', following significant volatility in oil prices triggered by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.





In a post to X, the department indicated that the distribution process would 'take approximately 120 days to deliver based on planned discharge rates'.





Global oil prices have climbed steadily since 28 February, the date US and Israeli forces initiated air strikes against Iran.





Iranian retaliatory measures, involving drones and missiles, have effectively paralysed shipping through the strait. This has left global leaders struggling to mitigate the economic consequences.





Earlier, the International Energy Agency (IEA) had announced the release of 400 million barrels of oil from the emergency reserves of its 32 member countries to address supply disruptions amid the conflict.





The emergency stocks will be released to the market based on the national circumstances of each member country and will be supplemented by additional emergency measures by some governments.





IEA member countries collectively hold more than 1.2 billion barrels in emergency reserves, along with around 600 million barrels of industry stocks maintained under government obligations. -- ANI