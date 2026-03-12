HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Tight security across LPG agencies in Delhi

Thu, 12 March 2026
15:49
Senior Delhi Police officials have directed their officers to prepare a list of gas agencies in their respective jurisdictions and deploy personnel to maintain law and order in view of the ongoing problem of LPG supply in the city. 

The move aims to ensure smooth distribution of cooking gas cylinders and prevent any attempt at black marketing during the supply crunch, police said on Thursday. 

A senior police officer stated that Station House Officers (SHOs) have been directed to maintain a visible police presence around gas agencies in their areas.

"The SHOs will deploy police personnel along with PCR vans and motorcycle patrol riders near gas agencies to maintain law and order and ensure that the distribution process remains smooth," the officer said.

He said the primary objective of the measure is to deter any attempt to hoard or illegally sell LPG cylinders at inflated prices. "The sole motive is to maintain law and order and avoid any kind of black marketing. We want to ensure that people receive LPG cylinders through the proper distribution system," the officer added. He further explained that beat staff and motorcycle patrol units will monitor gas agencies and their surrounding areas regularly. 

Another officer mentioned that the police are also compiling a list of shopkeepers who allegedly refill small LPG cylinders at excessively high prices, which constitutes black marketing. "Such shopkeepers will be identified, and strict action will be taken against them. No one will be permitted to engage in gas black marketing," the officer asserted. He added that illegally filling LPG cylinders poses a serious safety hazard. 

Filling cylinders illegally can pose a risk of fire incidents and blasts. Apart from being illegal, it can also endanger lives and property," he said. Police teams, including plain-clothes personnel, have been instructed to remain vigilant and gather information on such illegal activities. -- PTI

