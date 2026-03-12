HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
The oil minister has said he is a friend of Epstein

Thu, 12 March 2026
16:47
Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi speaking in the Lok Sabha says, "A war has broken out in the Middle East. The United States, Israel and Iran are at war. This war is going to have far-reaching consequences. The central artery from where 20 % of the global oil flows, the Strait of Hormuz, has been closed. This is going to have tremendous repercussions, particularly for us, because a very large portion of our oil and natural gas comes through the Strait of Hormuz. 

"The pain has just started. Restaurants are closing. There's widespread panic about LPG...This is only the beginning.

"The foundation of every single nation is its energy security. Allowing the United States to decide who we buy oil from, who we buy gas from, and whether we can buy oil from Russia or not. 

"Our relationship with different oil suppliers can be decided by us. This is what has been bartered. Why a nation the size of India would allow any other nation, the President of another nation to give us permission to buy Russian oil, to decide who our relationships are with.

"I have figured the puzzle out and the puzzle is about compromise. We have a gentleman sitting here who is the oil minister. He himself has said that he is a friend of Mr Epstein."

