Sebi's Income Rose 31% In FY25

Thu, 12 March 2026
09:43
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) reported a total income of Rs 2,713 crore in 2024-2025 (FY25), up 31 per cent from Rs 2,075 crore recorded in FY24, according to the latest audited annual accounts. The market regulator's corpus or the capital fund also expanded to Rs 7,235 crore, surging by nearly 30 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).The settlement and compounding charges also saw a steep rise, growing from Rs 104 crore to Rs 815 crore in FY25.

Under Sebi's settlement framework, entities facing enforcement proceedings may resolve cases without admission of guilt by paying a settlement amount.

Further, the regulator's investment portfolio also expanded during the year. Investments included Rs 2,857 crore in government securities, Rs 2,215 crore in deposits with scheduled banks, and 30 crore invested in the National Centre for Financial Education.

In its audit report, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) noted certain internal control issues, such as balances of the head office and branches not agreeing, indicating that transactions were not completely accounted for.

'There were unreconciled differences in the lease deposits as reflected on liability side of the financial statements and lease deposit liability calculated based on executed lease agreements,' the CAG report said.

 -- Khushboo Tiwari, Business Standard

