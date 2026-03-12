HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Sabarimala gold theft: Potty conspiring to tarnish my image, says Kerala ex-minister

Thu, 12 March 2026
20:23
Communist Party of India-Marxist MLA Kadakampally Surendran on Thursday alleged that Sabarimala gold loss case prime accused Unnikrishnan Potty was conspiring against him to tarnish his image ahead of the state Assembly election. 

He was responding to reporters here after Potty approached the police on Wednesday, alleging that Surendran, along with a woman named Prathibha, had conspired to raise fake allegations that she was cheated by him in a land deal. 

Potty filed the complaint after Prathibha recently approached the Special Investigation Team (SIT) claiming that the accused had cheated her in a land transaction. 

He also alleged that Prathibha's complaint to the SIT was an attempt to divert attention from the Sabarimala gold loss case in which Surendran's role is being probed. 

Surendran denied the allegation and said he did not know the woman mentioned in Potty's complaint. 

He said Potty's complaint mentioned a financial settlement in 2024 involving Prathibha, himself and Potty following a complaint filed at the Thumba police station earlier. 

Surendran said he had last visited the Thumba police station around 10 years ago for its inauguration. 

"Not just Thumba police station, I have not set foot in any police station. I contacted the police and checked whether I had visited there. They also said they could not recollect any such visit," he said. 

He alleged that there was a conspiracy behind the complaint. -- PTI

