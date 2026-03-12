HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rupee recovers from record lows, settles at 92.17 against US dollar

Thu, 12 March 2026
19:59
The rupee recovered from record low levels and settled with a loss of 16 paise at 92.17 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday as global crude oil prices stayed on an upward trajectory amid the raging war in West Asia. 

A stronger greenback and volatility in the domestic equity markets further weighed on the rupee, which was already on a weak footing in early trade due to heavy foreign fund outflows, forex traders said. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit opened at 92.25 but kept slipping to touch its record intra-day low against the greenback at 92.36. 

However, it recovered some of its lost ground and eventually settled at 92.17 (provisional), down 16 paise from its previous close. 

The rupee previously recorded its lowest intra-day low of 92.35 against the greenback on March 9. -- PTI

