Pooled Blood Plasma Products: Centre Proposes Doing Away With...

Thu, 12 March 2026
11:54
To ensure regulatory harmonisation in testing blood products with global norms, the Centre has proposed doing away with testing of pooled blood plasma for Hepatitis B surface antigen and antibodies to HIV and Hepatitis C, considering these tests are done before the products are manufactured.

Pooled blood plasma is a standardised product created by the combination of plasma collected from multiple donors, which is then processed, tested and used for therapeutic, diagnostic and research purposes. 

In a gazette notification amending the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, the Union health ministry said the requirement of final products to be tested for freedom from HIV I and HIV II antibodies, Hepatitis B surface antigen and Hepatitis C virus antibody shall be omitted.

'The proposed amendment is a progressive step towards regulatory harmonisation, scientific rationalisation of testing requirements, and reduction of avoidable compliance burden while continuing to uphold the highest standards of patient safety,' the ministry said in a press note.

It added that the first homogeneous pool of plasma is mandatorily tested for Hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg), Hepatitis C virus RNA and antibodies to HIV, according to the harmonised standards of Indian, British, European and United States pharmacopoeias. 

-- Sanket Koul, Business Standard

