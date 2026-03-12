Poison, slit wrist, neck, locked room..., who killed them?

11:17





Preliminary investigation pointed to a possible suicide pact amid financial distress, they said. The incident occurred in Chaupheerwa village in the Sadar Kotwali area on Wednesday night.





The deceased were identified as Sushila Srivastava, 51, her son Amar Srivastava, 28, and her brother-in-law Sunil alias Guddu Srivastava, 52. Police said all three had deep wounds on their necks and slit wrists.





Three empty pouches of aluminium phosphide, commonly known as sulphas, and four blood-stained blades were recovered from the room.





According to police, Sushila's husband, Sushil Kumar Srivastava, 55, a driver by profession, had gone to his daughter's house earlier in the day. When he returned in the evening and received no response despite repeated calls, he broke open the door with the help of neighbours and found his wife and son lying in pools of blood, while his younger brother Sunil was critically injured. Sunil was rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.





Senior police officers, including Additional Director General of Police (Prayagraj Zone) Jyoti Narayan and Inspector General Ajay Kumar Mishra, visited the spot and supervised the investigation. The ADG said preliminary findings suggested suicide as blades were found at the spot, the door was locked from inside, and empty sulphas packets, along with traces of poison in glasses, were recovered from the room, while there were no signs of struggle. -- PTI

Three members of a family -- a woman, her son and her brother-in-law -- were found dead inside a locked room of their house in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district, police said on Thursday.