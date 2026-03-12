'Only want discussion and govt assurances on LPG'

12:45

A queue outside a LPG distribution centre in Mumbai. Pic: Mahipal Soni/Rediff





"Such issues should be discussed in Parliament. The government should be informed. You know how long the lines are for LPG cylinders... Some restaurants have said that they don't have the gas to cook food, they can provide tea, but not the 'dosa'. Is this the situation in the country now? You know that prices have been increased. This is a platform to present all this to the public. All we want is a discussion and the government to provide assurances to the public. It cannot be that they simply run the government according to their own will," he said.





The LPG shortage crisis has also hit many parts of the country. Restaurants have switched to induction cooking to keep things running in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal due to the global impact of the Military escalation in the Middle East, as Iran continues to disrupt shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. People in Bhopal were seen waiting in long queues outside a gas agency to get LPG cylinders and refuel their two-wheelers. -- ANI

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday urged a discussion on the reports of shortage of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in the Parliament, underlining that the Parliament is a platform to assure the public and conduct discussions on such important matters.