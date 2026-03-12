HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Only want discussion and govt assurances on LPG'

Thu, 12 March 2026
12:45
A queue outside a LPG distribution centre in Mumbai. Pic: Mahipal Soni/Rediff
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday urged a discussion on the reports of shortage of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in the Parliament, underlining that the Parliament is a platform to assure the public and conduct discussions on such important matters. 

"Such issues should be discussed in Parliament. The government should be informed. You know how long the lines are for LPG cylinders... Some restaurants have said that they don't have the gas to cook food, they can provide tea, but not the 'dosa'. Is this the situation in the country now? You know that prices have been increased. This is a platform to present all this to the public. All we want is a discussion and the government to provide assurances to the public. It cannot be that they simply run the government according to their own will," he said.

The LPG shortage crisis has also hit many parts of the country. Restaurants have switched to induction cooking to keep things running in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal due to the global impact of the Military escalation in the Middle East, as Iran continues to disrupt shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. People in Bhopal were seen waiting in long queues outside a gas agency to get LPG cylinders and refuel their two-wheelers. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Only want discussion and govt assurances on LPG'

Iran allows Indian ships to pass through Hormuz: Sources

IRGC said vessels seeking to sail through the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz must obtain Iran's approval; otherwise, they could become targets of Iranian attacks.

Iran lists three conditions to end war

Iran on Thursday spelled out three conditions to end the war with Israel and the United States, which entered its thirteenth day today.Taking to X, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said he reaffirmed the country's commitment to peace...

'Mojtaba Khamenei Is Hunted By Foreign Powers, Foes'

'Mojtaba Khamenei supervised the most recent repression in December 2025 and January 2026 which remains ongoing.'

'God saved me': Farooq recounts attempt on his life

Veteran politician Farooq Abdullah survived an assassination attempt during a marriage function in Jammu. Security concerns have been raised following the incident.

