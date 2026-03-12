HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Omar meets father after assassination bid

Thu, 12 March 2026
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah met his father and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah here on Thursday morning, hours after security personnel foiled an assassination attempt on the veteran leader at a wedding function in the city.

Leaders cutting across party lines also gathered at the former chief minister's residence in Bathindi in Jammu to enquire about his well-being and demanded a thorough probe into the incident. Abdullah had a narrow escape when a gunman opened fire at him from behind while he was leaving the function at Greater Kailash on the outskirts of Jammu on Wednesday night. 

The chief minister drove straight to the NC chief's residence after arriving in Jammu from Delhi this morning. He spent nearly an hour with his father, who received a stream of visitors, including leaders from the BJP, the Congress and social activists. 

Omar's sons -- Zamir and Zahir -- also reached Bhatindi from Srinagar to meet their grandfather. Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, who visited Abdullah, said CCTV camera footage clearly showed the accused pointing a gun at the NC president, rejecting speculation that firing was part of celebratory fire. 

He said timely action of security personnel prevented a tragedy and demanded a thorough probe into the incident, asserting that an attack on such a highly protected leader raises serious security concerns. Among those who visited Abdullah were ministers Sakina Itoo and Javaid Dar, along with senior functionaries and workers of the party, who condemned the incident and termed it a matter of serious concern. -- PTI

