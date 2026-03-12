HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Oman Air cancels multiple routes till Mar 22 amid airspace disruptions

Thu, 12 March 2026
22:57
Oman Air on Thursday announced that while most flights continue to operate normally with additional services across its network, several routes remain temporarily affected due to ongoing regional airspace closures amid West Asia conflict.

The airline confirmed that flights to and from Amman (AMM), Dubai (DXB), Bahrain (BAH), Doha (DOH), Dammam (DMM), Kuwait (KWI), Copenhagen (CPH), Baghdad (BGW), and Khasab (KHS) are cancelled until March 22.

Meanwhile, Qatar Airways continues to assist passengers affected by operational disruptions beyond its control. 

Passengers stranded in Doha have been provided with accommodation and on-ground support, while the airline is helping others with rebooking requests across its network, the airline's post on X read.

"Qatar Airways continues to support passengers affected by recent operational disruptions beyond our control. Customers stranded in Doha have been provided with accommodation and on-the-ground assistance, while our teams in Doha and across our network continue to assist customers with rebooking requests," Qatar Airways' X post read.

The airline said that it has a limited passenger flight schedule to and from Doha (DOH), operating under a safe corridor defined by the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority. The airline is also running selected non-stop point-to-point services to help passengers complete their journeys. 

Eligible passengers are being contacted directly. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Modi slams those creating panic on LPG
LIVE! Modi slams those creating panic on LPG

Govt assures steady LPG, fuel supply; urges calm
Govt assures steady LPG, fuel supply; urges calm

India imports nearly 60 percent of its LPG, with most cargo previously coming through the Strait of Hormuz, now closed for commercial shipping.

Iran lists three conditions to end war
Iran lists three conditions to end war

Iran on Thursday spelled out three conditions to end the war with Israel and the United States, which entered its thirteenth day today.Taking to X, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said he reaffirmed the country's commitment to peace...

SEE: First crude tanker reaches India amid Hormuz crisis
SEE: First crude tanker reaches India amid Hormuz crisis

The tanker reportedly switched off its Automatic Identification System (AIS) transponder while navigating the high-risk stretch of the strait and reappeared on tracking systems on March 9.

'Mojtaba Khamenei Is Hunted By Foreign Powers, Foes'
'Mojtaba Khamenei Is Hunted By Foreign Powers, Foes'

'Mojtaba Khamenei supervised the most recent repression in December 2025 and January 2026 which remains ongoing.'

