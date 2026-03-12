Oman Air cancels multiple routes till Mar 22 amid airspace disruptions

22:57





The airline confirmed that flights to and from Amman (AMM), Dubai (DXB), Bahrain (BAH), Doha (DOH), Dammam (DMM), Kuwait (KWI), Copenhagen (CPH), Baghdad (BGW), and Khasab (KHS) are cancelled until March 22.





Meanwhile, Qatar Airways continues to assist passengers affected by operational disruptions beyond its control.





Passengers stranded in Doha have been provided with accommodation and on-ground support, while the airline is helping others with rebooking requests across its network, the airline's post on X read.





"Qatar Airways continues to support passengers affected by recent operational disruptions beyond our control. Customers stranded in Doha have been provided with accommodation and on-the-ground assistance, while our teams in Doha and across our network continue to assist customers with rebooking requests," Qatar Airways' X post read.





The airline said that it has a limited passenger flight schedule to and from Doha (DOH), operating under a safe corridor defined by the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority. The airline is also running selected non-stop point-to-point services to help passengers complete their journeys.





Eligible passengers are being contacted directly. -- ANI

Oman Air on Thursday announced that while most flights continue to operate normally with additional services across its network, several routes remain temporarily affected due to ongoing regional airspace closures amid West Asia conflict.