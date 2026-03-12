HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
Oil Marketing Companies, GAIL Face Cashflow Pressure: Fitch

Thu, 12 March 2026
09:48
image
Indian oil marketing companies (OMCs) and gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd are facing cashflow pressure from prolonged oil and gas supply disruption tied to the Iran conflict, Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday.

'An extended closure of the Strait of Hormuz or sustained high oil prices beyond a few quarters could pressure issuers' near-term credit metrics and Standalone Credit Profiles although ratings will remain supported by strong government linkages and state support,' the ratings agency said in a note.

Among the OMCs, Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) currently has the most balance-sheet buffers to absorb a prolonged supply disruption and feedstock price increase, while Indian Oil (IOC) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) also have adequate.    

'In the event of a prolonged disruption, we expect the government will strike a balance between maintaining adequate financial profiles at OMCs alongside its responsibilities for managing domestic inflation and fiscal policy, as demonstrated in the past, which mitigates risks,' Fitch said.

The agency added that it expects GAIL's leverage to rise from a Middle East liquefied natural gas (LNG) disruption, but it is less exposed to a prolonged supply shock and price escalation than rated OMCs due to lower dependence on imported feedstock and higher balance-sheet headroom.

India imports nearly half its natural gas needs, with the Middle East supplying about 60 percent of its LNG. This concentration exposes GAIL's transmission and marketing to supply disruption.

'If Middle East LNG is unavailable for a full quarter, we forecast GAIL's EBITDA net leverage to reach 2.5x in the financial year ending March 2027 (FY27), against our earlier estimate of 1.8x. Should the disruption last two quarters, leverage would be closer to 3.0x, due to weaker petrochemical earnings from high feedstock prices, lower LNG marketing and transmission volumes and potential working capital absorption,' Fitch said.

-- Sudheer Pal Singh, Business Standard

