No fuel shortage due to West Asia crisis, says govt

Thu, 12 March 2026
17:36
Ship carrying crude enters Mumbai
The government on Thursday asserted in the Lok Sabha that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel and kerosene in the country due to the West Asia crisis and it is not the time for rumour-mongering or fake narratives. Responding to concerns raised by Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri said the Modi government's utmost priority is that kitchens of India's 33 crore families do not face any fuel shortage. 

He asserted that fuel retail outlets are stocked and supply chains were functioning normally. Amid sloganeering by opposition members, the minister said that due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's effective diplomatic outreach, India secured crude volumes that exceed what the disrupted Strait of Hormuz could have delivered in the same period. PTI

Iran lists three conditions to end war
Iran lists three conditions to end war

Iran on Thursday spelled out three conditions to end the war with Israel and the United States, which entered its thirteenth day today.Taking to X, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said he reaffirmed the country's commitment to peace...

What we are watching is something different: A fog manufactured and maintained by the people who started the war, so that the question of why it was started never has to be answered, observes Prem Panicker in his must read blog on the...

Over 130 Lok Sabha and 63 Rajya Sabha MPs have signed notices seeking the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging partisan conduct and obstruction of electoral fraud investigations.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has accused Congress leader Pawan Khera of attempting to contact militant groups to influence election results, stating that several FIRs have been registered against him and an investigation is...

