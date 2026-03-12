HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
MP woman kills 4 minor daughters by throwing them into well; later ends life

Thu, 12 March 2026
20:59
A 28-year-old woman abandoned by her husband allegedly killed her four minor daughters by throwing them into a well and then committed suicide in a village in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh, the police said on Thursday. 

The four sisters, aged between five months and seven years, were found dead in the well on Thursday. 

Later, their mother Savita Lodhi was found hanging at her home in Khamaria village, about 50km from the district headquarters in the impoverished Bundelkhand region, area city superintendent of police Lalit Kashyap told reporters. 

A year ago, the woman's husband, Chandrabhan Lodhi, abandoned her and snapped all contacts with his wife, leaving her to fend for self and their daughters, Kesli police station house officer Lokesh Patel told PTI over the phone. 

"Financial distress may be a reason for her to take the extreme step coupled with frustration. Or, the longing for a boy might have caused a rift between the couple after which the woman may have slipped into depression," Patel added. -- PTI

