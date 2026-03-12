HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Mojtaba Khamenei has fractured foot, face lacerations'

Thu, 12 March 2026
Share:
13:12
image
Iran's new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, suffered a fractured foot and other minor injuries on the first day of the US and Israel's bombardment campaign, a source familiar with the situation told CNN.

In addition to his injured foot, Khamenei, 56, received a bruise around his left eye, as well as minor lacerations to his face, the source said.

An Israeli source previously told CNN that Khamenei was injured in an assassination attempt last week, and rumors of his injuries have swirled for days. Read more here. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Only want discussion and govt assurances on LPG'
LIVE! 'Only want discussion and govt assurances on LPG'

Iran allows Indian ships to pass through Hormuz: Sources
Iran allows Indian ships to pass through Hormuz: Sources

IRGC said vessels seeking to sail through the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz must obtain Iran's approval; otherwise, they could become targets of Iranian attacks.

Iran lists three conditions to end war
Iran lists three conditions to end war

Iran on Thursday spelled out three conditions to end the war with Israel and the United States, which entered its thirteenth day today.Taking to X, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said he reaffirmed the country's commitment to peace...

'Mojtaba Khamenei Is Hunted By Foreign Powers, Foes'
'Mojtaba Khamenei Is Hunted By Foreign Powers, Foes'

'Mojtaba Khamenei supervised the most recent repression in December 2025 and January 2026 which remains ongoing.'

'God saved me': Farooq recounts attempt on his life
'God saved me': Farooq recounts attempt on his life

Veteran politician Farooq Abdullah survived an assassination attempt during a marriage function in Jammu. Security concerns have been raised following the incident.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO