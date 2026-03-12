'Mojtaba Khamenei has fractured foot, face lacerations'

13:12





In addition to his injured foot, Khamenei, 56, received a bruise around his left eye, as well as minor lacerations to his face, the source said.





An Israeli source previously told CNN that Khamenei was injured in an assassination attempt last week, and rumors of his injuries have swirled for days. Read more here.

Iran's new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, suffered a fractured foot and other minor injuries on the first day of the US and Israel's bombardment campaign, a source familiar with the situation told CNN.