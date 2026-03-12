HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Modi speaks to Iran's President on West Asia situation

Thu, 12 March 2026
23:38
File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian/courtesy MEAIndia/X
Just In: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke with Masoud Pezeshkian, the President of Iran, and discussed the serious situation unfolding in West Asia. 

In talks with Iranian President, Modi expresses deep concern over escalating tension, loss of civilian lives, and damage to civilian infra.

Safety of Indian nationals and need for unhindered transit of goods and energy remain India's top priorities, the PM said during his talks with the Iranian president. -- PTI

